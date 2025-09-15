Inside the new exhibition inspired by the drowning of the Washington witch

A spellbinding new exhibition at Arts Centre Washington is inspired by the folk story of a Wearside woman being drowned as a witch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue’s Witch exhibition, which opened at the weekend and is running until November 1, uses the trial by water and drowning of the Washington Witch in 1696 to explore themes of misogyny and sexism.

Artists who have contributed to the Witch exhibition | Submitted

Fourteen artists from the Sunderland Indie collective interpret the themes through paintings, sculpture and photography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist Barrie West, founder of Sunderland Indie, explained: “Our group was involved in the 60th anniversary of Washington being established and we were walking round the village and areas around the village looking for an artistic response to the anniversary.

“The modern architecture did not excite us, but the rich folklore of the area did - myths and legends like The Lambton Worm and the Washington Witch. Persecution of so-called witches was really a way of controlling and supressing women – and attitudes towards women haven’t changed as much as people think. Too many people are still stuck in the 1950s.

Barrie West with one of his paintings | Submitted

“So, we thought the concept of Witch was a great one to explore artistically, and our artists have responded so creatively with very different interpretations,” said Barrie who has three pieces of art in the exhibition.

Multimedia artist Su Devine created Impaled, the striking sculpture at the front of the exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sculpture is made of steel and fibreglass, an image of a woman impaled on a large steel spike.

Su Devine with her sculpture Impaled, part of the Witch exhibition at Arts Centre Washington | Submitted

The woman’s figure was created from various parts of mannequins.

Su, a former professional magician who graduated with a degree in Fine Art from the University of Sunderland, said: “Impaled is about the persecution of women – both then and now. I have two pieces in the exhibition and Impaled and my other sculpture, Interlude, explores how witches could allegedly control you – your emotions and feelings.”

Another artist, Natasha Armstong, was inspired by memento mori paintings prevalent in the 16th and 17th centuries, around the time of the Washington Witch myth, for her piece, Curiosities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natasha said: “These paintings were full of transitory images illustrating the fragility of life. This was very true as most people accused of witchcraft were tested or trialled of their ‘crimes’ via cruel methods, dunking, torture and with most ultimately burned at the stake or drowned.

“I also wanted to illustrate the gathering of specimens and rare curiosities as many accused were wise women or those who used natural methods to try and cure the ills outside the accepted doctrines of the church and society at the time.

“I have included a lot of symbolism in this piece, good and evil, death, transformation, new life, knowledge, natural medicine and mysticism.”

Denise Dowdeswell, a Sunderland Indie regular with her painting, Victims of the Riddle | Submitted

Another artist, Denise Dowdeswell, created her piece, Victims of the Riddle, for the exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denise has been part of the Sunderland Indie for more than ten years and said of her artwork: “I wanted to explore how witchcraft was really a way to victimise women and how misogyny still exists in today’s society. An accusation of witchcraft was a way to silence woman.

“My painting is a portrayal of the tension between being a self-possessed figure and a hysterical victim of the witch trials.”

Witch can be seen free of charge in ACW’s main gallery until November 1.