Despite all efforts to save the 24-year-old, he died at the scene.

Mr Campbell’s brother William, 25, of Allen Court, Stokesley, was arrested at the scene and later charged with his murder.

Samuel Campbell, 24, died at the scene of a suspected assault in Park Avenue in Silksworth.

He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, where no plea was entered, and is next due to appear on Monday, July 19, with a trial date listed for Monday, December 13.

He has been remanded in custody.

Today, Thursday, July 1, Sunderland’s senior coroner Derek Winter held a short hearing at the city’s civic centre to open Mr Campbell’s inquest, saying he was satisfied he had died due to unnatural causes.

He adjourned the case until Friday, January 14, to allow for further information to be gathered by police.

Tributes were paid to the bar worker following his tragic death, with flowers left close to the house and neighbours describing him as a “nice lad”.

His friends said he had been a “gentle giant” adding: "Sam made a huge impact on so many lives and will be a huge miss.”

Mr Campbell had worked at Gatsby in the city centre, with its bosses saying he had been an “exemplary member of the team” in a social media post.

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Fairlamb, from Northumbria Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET), who is leading inquiries into his death, said: “This continues to be a devastating time for the Campbell family and we are doing everything we can to ensure they have access to support.

“They are finding it very difficult to come to terms with what has happened and we would ask you to respect their privacy while we conduct our inquiries.”

She added the incident had happened at the family home, with no risk to the wider public.