Injured man taken to hospital after being found in Sunderland street
A man was taken to A&E after an paramedic call out to a city centre street.
By Fiona Thompson
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 13:10
Concerns were raised about the man when he was seen in the Belvedere Road earlier today.
The North East Ambulance Service said it was then called to the Arygle Street area of Sunderland at 8.43am today, Friday, August 2, after calls about an injured man.
A double-crewed ambulance found the man had sustained an arm injury and took him to Sunderland Royal Hospital’s A&E department for further treatment.