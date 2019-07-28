Inflatables warning after girls spotted trying to go into sea alone off Sunderland coast
The Coastguard has warned people not to use inflatables while out at the beach after a call out involving youngsters out on their own.
Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team was on patrol at Hendon Beach yesterday afternoon, Saturday, July 27, when they came across three young girls unaccompanied and trying to enter the water on an inflatable ring.
A spokesperson for the team said: “We'd like to remind everyone that inflatable toys such as the ones shown below are not appropriate for use in the sea.
“Seaburn beach has lifeguards on duty in the summer months and is a much safer alternative for those wishing to enter the water.
“On this occasion the inflatable was deflated and the girls were given some safety advice before leaving the area with a parent.”
They issued a reminder anyone reporting a coastal emergency should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.