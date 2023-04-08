News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
7 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
7 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
8 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
8 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
9 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Increasing concern over missing Sunderland man Stephen Simmons as police issue fresh appeal

Police officers continuing the search for missing Sunderland man Stephen Simmons have issued a fresh appeal for help.

By Ross Robertson
Published 7th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 17:57 BST

Stephen, 62, was last seen in the Mortimer Street area of Sunderland on Tuesday, April 4, and spoken to over the phone on Wednesday, April 5.

However, he has not been heard from since and police are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Searches are ongoing to locate him and ensure he is safe and well – and police are now asking anybody who thinks they may have seen him to get in touch.

Stephen Simmons.Stephen Simmons.
Stephen Simmons.
Most Popular

Stephen is described as a white male of slim build, around 5ft9in in height, with grey hair, and a tattoo on his right forearm. He has links to the Pallion and Ashbrooke areas of Sunderland – and is believed to be wearing grey tracksuit bottoms with a green quilted jacket.

Those searching for Stephen are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urging him – or anyone who has seen him – to get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Alan Whittle, of Northumbria Police, said: “A number of enquiries have been ongoing in a bid to find Stephen, so that we can make sure that he is safe and well.

“Unfortunately those enquiries have not yet lead us to Stephen – therefore, I am continuing to appeal to members of the community, particularly in Sunderland, for their help.

“We know that many people are out and about in the region and enjoying the Easter weekend – so if you do see Stephen, or know where he might be, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove really valuable to our search.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen, or anyone who has seen him, is asked to call 101 immediately quoting log NP-20230406-1234.

SunderlandNorthumbria Police