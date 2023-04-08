Increasing concern over missing Sunderland man Stephen Simmons as police issue fresh appeal

Stephen, 62, was last seen in the Mortimer Street area of Sunderland on Tuesday, April 4, and spoken to over the phone on Wednesday, April 5.

However, he has not been heard from since and police are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Searches are ongoing to locate him and ensure he is safe and well – and police are now asking anybody who thinks they may have seen him to get in touch.

Stephen Simmons.

Stephen is described as a white male of slim build, around 5ft9in in height, with grey hair, and a tattoo on his right forearm. He has links to the Pallion and Ashbrooke areas of Sunderland – and is believed to be wearing grey tracksuit bottoms with a green quilted jacket.

Those searching for Stephen are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urging him – or anyone who has seen him – to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Alan Whittle, of Northumbria Police, said: “A number of enquiries have been ongoing in a bid to find Stephen, so that we can make sure that he is safe and well.

“Unfortunately those enquiries have not yet lead us to Stephen – therefore, I am continuing to appeal to members of the community, particularly in Sunderland, for their help.

“We know that many people are out and about in the region and enjoying the Easter weekend – so if you do see Stephen, or know where he might be, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove really valuable to our search.”

