News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
There was a big turnout for the Memory Walk.

In pictures: The Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk returns to South Shields for 2022

The Alzheimer’s Society’s annual Memory Walk has returned to South Shields to raise awareness of the disease.

By James Harrison
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 12:11 pm
Updated Sunday, 9th October 2022, 12:13 pm

More than 1,000 walkers headed to Bents Park for the event on Saturday (October 8), undeterred by a chilly morning.

The walk, which offers the option of a 1.5 km or a 7 km route, aims to support those dealing directly or indirectly with the disease – as well as raising money for vital services and research provided by the charity.

Check out our selection of photo highlights from another great day out.

1. Bright start

A chilly October morning didn't deter participants.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

2. Party atmosphere

The mood was upbeat, despite the serious subject at the heart of the event.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

3. Strong starters

Kirtsy Calvert and Nicola Marlborough cut the ribbon to kick start the Memory Walk

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

4. Strength in numbers

More than 1,000 people turned out for the event.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
South ShieldsAlzheimer's Society
Next Page
Page 1 of 6