Observing the Good Friday tradition.

In pictures: Hundreds observe Good Friday cross raising at Sunderland’s Tunstall Hill

Sunderland’s community spirit was out in full force this Good Friday as families from across the city observed the annual cross raising ceremony.

Taking place each year on Tunstall Hill, the event’s prayers were led by Father Marc Lyden-Smith. The ceremony was organised by the University of Sunderland Catholic Chaplaincy. Here are our pictures of how the event unfolded.

More than 120 people attended the event.
Two sections of the cross were carried up the peak, placed together and lifted into place.
Crews filming the next series of Netflix documentary Sunderland 'Til I Die were also present.
The ceremony began with prayers leading into a Psalm.
