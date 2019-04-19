In pictures: Hundreds observe Good Friday cross raising at Sunderland’s Tunstall Hill

Taking place each year on Tunstall Hill, the event’s prayers were led by Father Marc Lyden-Smith. The ceremony was organised by the University of Sunderland Catholic Chaplaincy. Here are our pictures of how the event unfolded.
Sunderland’s community spirit was out in full force this Good Friday as families from across the city observed the annual cross raising ceremony.
