In pictures: Festive fun as Sunderland's Christmas lights are switched on with Disney Frozen characters and the Grinch
Crowds gathered to watch the annual Christmas light switch on in Sunderland despite the miserable weather which didn’t dampen the festive spirit.
The countdown to Christmas is underway as the grand light switch on took place at Keel Square, Sunderland this evening, November 17.
Entertainment started one hour after the site opened at 5pm with the official light turn on at 7pm.
Former Sunderland AFC striker and club legend Kevin Phillips flicked the switch to start the Christmas period in Sunderland this year. The 49-year-old is currently manager of South Shields.
Take a look at the event in action.