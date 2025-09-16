I'm taking on the toughest women in the world at MMA championships

A Sunderland fighter is heading to Georgia to take on the toughest women in the world.

Katrina Fisher, a mum, coach and co-owner of TFT MMA in Seaham, has been selected by Team England to compete at the IMMAF World Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, this September – the most prestigious stage in the world for amateur MMA.

Katrina Fisher competing in Rise & Conquer | Angy Ellis Photography

The Seaham gym, in Strangford Road, which Katrina co-owns and where she trains, is a hotbed of fighting talent, home to UFC and Cage Warriors fighters.

Katrina currently hold a 6-1 amateur record and is ranked No.1 in England as a Female Flyweight, and Top 10 UK pound-for-pound among all women (amateur and pro).

Katrina, who juggles fighting with coaching, said: “Day-to-day, I work with local kids, women, and families in our community, helping them build confidence, resilience, and life skills through martial arts and now I get to live my dreams of representing my country in the World Championships and test myself against the best female fighters on the planet.

Katrina says it's a great honour to represent her country | Angy Ellis Photography

“Being chosen to represent Team England is a huge honour but a dream come true for me but I also want to represent my area and where I am from. I want to bring home gold for the North East, and our for England.

“However, unlike many nations, England’s athletes receive no funding for this event. I must raise around £3,000 to cover travel, accommodation for myself and my coach, competition fees, training, and medicals.”

So far, Katrina has raised £2,000 for the trip and she’s looking for donations and local business sponsorships to help her on her fighting journey.

She said: “.Every bit of support takes me one step closer to standing on that podium with a gold medal for Team England.

“I also want to inspire more local women and young people to believe that no matter your background, you can represent your country – and win – on the world stage.”

You can donate to Katrina’s fundraiser on her Go Fund Me page - https://www.gofundme.com/f/send-katrina-to-the-immaf-world-championship