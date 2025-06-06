Paul “The Mackem” Holborn is taking on one of the world’s most extreme races - and of course he’ll be flying his red and white colours proudly.

Paul flying the flag in Cape Town | Submitted

The 40-year-old former boxer swapped his gloves for taking on feats of endurance, including challenges such as taking part in seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

Now, he’s set his sights North to take on The North Pole Marathon, which takes place on July 14.

Not content with taking on the marathon, which is run over hard snow or the frozen ice of the Arctic Ocean, he’s aiming to break the current Guinness World Record for a marathon time on the ice, plus set a new 50km record.

Paul, who now lives in Texas, where he works as a Vice President of Operations for a telecommunications business, only started running a couple of years ago but he soon got the running bug and has since raised thousands for charity.

“When I retired from boxing, I never looked back,” he said. “It only took a year before I was totally inactive and went on to not exercise for about nine years, I just focused all my time on work.

“This made me very unhappy. July, 2023, I made a life change. I needed to regain my fitness. I needed a challenge big and scary enough to make me stick at it. I googled ‘hardest challenge’ and the top result was The World Marathon Challenge.”

Paul is hitting the ice | Submitted

Paul takes his beloved SAFC flag on all his challenges where he flies it proudly and so far it’s been to seven continents.

His next challenge will see his journey start in Paris, before flying to Svalbard, Norway, and boarding the ship, Le Commandant Charcot, the only ice-breaking cruise ship in the world which can carry passengers to the pole. It’s a 16-day journey.

As part of the journey, he’s been asked to be a guest speaker and he will give a speech entitled From The Banks of the Wear to Here, which will see him discuss his childhood growing up in Sunderland and how got from Monkwearmouth to here.

On completing the race, he’ll achieve ‘Grand Slam’ status, which is someone who has ran a marathon on all seven continents plus the North Pole. Only 163 runners have done this.