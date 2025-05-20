I'm Sunderland's witch pop pioneer and here's my new award-winning music video

One of Sunderland’s most unique music talents has scooped an award for her latest video, beating the likes of Chappell Roan to the gong.

Shannon Pearl picking up her award | Photo by Adam Kennedy

Shannon Pearl, from Southwick, found her ethereal sound, rooted in heritage and ancestry, didn't quite fit with regular genres of music, so coined her own phrase, Witch Pop, and often performs in a circle for a more intimate performance.

Her unique sound has caught the ear of many and she’s already gone viral, with a video of her practising the traditional Nordic vocal technique of Kulning being seen more than a million times.

Now, the artist has picked up an award for her latest music video, entitled Echo, which tells a story of true love inspired by folklore and fantasy.

As part of the city’s annual Sunderland Shorts Film Festival, a music video screening took place, including submissions from a strong field of artists, including global superstar Chappell Roan alongside homegrown talents such as Shannon, Pit Pony and Nev Clay, to name but a few.

Shannon Pearl and her band. Photo by Adam Kennedy | Shannon Pearl and her band. Photo by Adam Kennedy

The public was invited to vote for their chosen video, and following much deliberation, the winner was announced on Sunday evening at City Hall as part of the event’s annual award ceremony.

The video for Echo, which was created in association with North East-based production company Crew Gal, picked up the award for Best Music Video.

Shannon said: “This is the first award I’ve won for anything to do with music, and I never would have expected it! The competition was fierce.

“For years, my woo woo approach to life has kept me on the periphery of the arts, but this win feels like a step towards acceptance and a small victory for all the creative witches and weirdos out there.

“Years ago, we would have been persecuted for our ideas and magic, but now! Wow. I can’t believe it.”

Shannon adds: “Of course, it wasn’t just me who made it happen. A team of people were involved in the process from start to finish and I can’t thank them enough. I’m really proud of what we have achieved together and can’t wait to show the world more of what I have in store.”

Crew Gal’s Lou Rain Ellerker, who directed the music video, said: “It’s so bizarre how things work out. I’ve always been drawn to very niche genres, and so coming across Shannon and the term neo folk was almost a little nudge from the universe to find my creative outlet, and look at the turnout.

“But I’ve got to say, none of this would have been possible without Crew Gal Academy, and my phenomenal team; there could not have been a better outcome. From the final video, to winning this award, I’m well chuffed.”

Echo by Shannon Pearl is the latest in a run of singles released in 2025.

This song tells the tale of true love that transcends time and space. Inspired by folklore and fantasy, the chorus of this song was written by a 17-year-old Shannon, reflecting on dreams of finding a true love like the ones in fairy tales she would read when she was younger.

The song was finished and released 15 years later, with an updated theme reflecting the strong emotional attachments made in her adult life.

The soaring violin hook was written by Shannon on Seaburn beach and performed by Jen Clewes.

All performers who feature on the single (John Timney, Adam Cornell, Jen Clewes and Shannon Pearl) all play a part in the video created by Crew Gal, which was shot along the North East coastline.

The single Echo will be available to stream and download on May 27, 2025.