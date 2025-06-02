I'm Sunderland's heavyweight world champion and I'm off to Poland to defend my title

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 15:54 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 16:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

“I’m always well prepared and I’m always confident,” - the words of Sunderland’s very own heavyweight champ as he prepares to defend his title once more.

City fighter Phil de FriesCity fighter Phil de Fries
City fighter Phil de Fries | KSW

Phil De Fries, 39, from Thornhill has had a record-breaking winning streak since signing to KSW in 2018, one of the world’s biggest MMA promoters.

The longest-reigning champion in KSW history, the city fighter has won the KSW Heavyweight title 12 times - and now he’s limbering up for his 11th defence bout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 6ft4 Mackem powerhouse will be heading back to Poland, where KSW is based, to take on Polish kickboxer and MMA star Arkadiusz Wrzosek.

It will be the main event on the KSW 107 card at the the Ergo Arena in Gdańsk and, despite fighting on Wrzosek’s home turf, Phil is confident he’ll be bringing the belt back to Wearside once again.

Phil, left, in training to defend his title Phil, left, in training to defend his title
Phil, left, in training to defend his title | Submitted

“He’s a really popular fighter and he’ll have about 3,000 football fans in the crowd so it will probably be a hostile environment - but once I’m in there none of that matters. They won’t be happy when their guy loses,” said Phil.

“He’s a very dangerous striker, he fought in K-1, but once I get hold of him there’s not many grapplers like me in the world,” said Phil who is dad to Willow and Violet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Phil fights out of TFT gym in Seaham under coach Andrew Fisher alongside fellow Sunderland heavyweight Mick Parkin who fights in the UFC, as well as sparring sessions with UFC fighter Tom Aspinall in Manchester.

Phil first got into martial arts when he was 14 and began doing BJJ before moving on to MMA when he was 20. He fought for the biggest fight promoter in the world, UFC, in his 20s.

But it was joining TFT gym and signing to KSW when he was 30 that’s led to his greatest success in the sport and helped him to overcome mental health struggles.

*For more on how to watch Phil’s fight see here

Related topics:SportSunderlandNorth East

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice