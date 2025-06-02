I'm Sunderland's heavyweight world champion and I'm off to Poland to defend my title

“I’m always well prepared and I’m always confident,” - the words of Sunderland’s very own heavyweight champ as he prepares to defend his title once more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City fighter Phil de Fries | KSW

Phil De Fries, 39, from Thornhill has had a record-breaking winning streak since signing to KSW in 2018, one of the world’s biggest MMA promoters.

The longest-reigning champion in KSW history, the city fighter has won the KSW Heavyweight title 12 times - and now he’s limbering up for his 11th defence bout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 6ft4 Mackem powerhouse will be heading back to Poland, where KSW is based, to take on Polish kickboxer and MMA star Arkadiusz Wrzosek.

It will be the main event on the KSW 107 card at the the Ergo Arena in Gdańsk and, despite fighting on Wrzosek’s home turf, Phil is confident he’ll be bringing the belt back to Wearside once again.

Phil, left, in training to defend his title | Submitted

“He’s a really popular fighter and he’ll have about 3,000 football fans in the crowd so it will probably be a hostile environment - but once I’m in there none of that matters. They won’t be happy when their guy loses,” said Phil.

“He’s a very dangerous striker, he fought in K-1, but once I get hold of him there’s not many grapplers like me in the world,” said Phil who is dad to Willow and Violet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil fights out of TFT gym in Seaham under coach Andrew Fisher alongside fellow Sunderland heavyweight Mick Parkin who fights in the UFC, as well as sparring sessions with UFC fighter Tom Aspinall in Manchester.

Phil first got into martial arts when he was 14 and began doing BJJ before moving on to MMA when he was 20. He fought for the biggest fight promoter in the world, UFC, in his 20s.

But it was joining TFT gym and signing to KSW when he was 30 that’s led to his greatest success in the sport and helped him to overcome mental health struggles.

*For more on how to watch Phil’s fight see here