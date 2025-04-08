Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"All it takes is a £10 leash, to save this heartbreak" - the words of traumatised Danielle Alexander whose Cockapoo Daisy was mauled to death by another dog whilst out for a walk on Saturday (April 5).

Much loved Daisy was out with Daisy’s mother-in-law at 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon for her usual daily walk at a well known dog walking spot close to Windermere Road in South Hetton.

Daisy at home before she was killed and Daisy with owner Danielle Alexander. | Danielle Alexander

However, speaking to the Echo, a tearful Danielle recalled receiving a call informing her that the “much loved member of the family” had been attacked and seriously injured by another dog.

She said: “Daisy had been walking on a lead when she passed an owner and three dogs who weren’t on leads. My mother-in-law said one of the dogs, a large black dog, suddenly turned and attacked Daisy, grabbing her from behind and then by the stomach with its jaws.

“My mother-in-law tried to intervene and also ended up getting injured. I live just around the corner and after she called to tell me that Daisy had been attacked, I was there in a couple of minutes.”

Danielle said Daisy was like a "big sister" to their son Harry. | Danielle Alexander.

When Danielle arrived, Daisy was still alive, but had been seriously injured.

A traumatised Danielle added: “She was alive, but bleeding out. I put her in the car to drive to the vets in Gateshead but she died en route - she had been mauled to death.

“I’m heartbroken at losing Daisy and I’m still struggling to comprehend what has happened. She was our baby, not just a dog. She was part of the family and was like a big sister to our children, Harry and Libby.

“All she wanted to do was give you love and now she can’t.”

Danielle said the man who owned the three dogs took his dogs home before returning to the scene of the attack. The family had already called the police who interviewed the man and spoke with Danielle’s mother-in-law on the phone about what had happened.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called shortly before 5pm on Saturday (April 5) after a dog was attacked by another dog in South Hetton.

“The victim’s dog was being walked when it was attacked by another dog reported to be off its lead.

“Tragically, the victim’s dog died as a result of its injuries. Police have now launched an investigation into the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

Following the loss of Daisy, Danielle is calling on dog owners to “behave responsibly” and to keep their dogs on a lead, “particularly if they are known to be aggressive”.

She added: “Please keep your dog on lead, even if you think it has a good recall. If your dog can be aggressive or is a hunting dog then you should also have a muzzle.

“All it takes is a £10 leash to save this heartbreak. Daisy is gone, but I do fear what could have happened if it had been Harry out walking that day or another child.”

Daisy was four-years-old when she died and had been with Danielle and her family since being a puppy.