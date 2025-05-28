It’s one of Sunderland’s oldest, and most proud, communities. Now, a new booklet is highlighting the work of the society set up to honour Southwick’s rich heritage.

Launch of Southwick history book with Southwick Village Green Preservation Society chairman Peter Gibson. | Sunderland Echo

The team at Southwick Village Green Preservation Society has released a colourful souvenir booklet highlighting all of the community projects and heritage conservation work carried out by the society, and the many who support them, since the society was founded in 2019.

Southwick is one of Wearside’s most ancient communities, with its earliest mention in historical documents dating all the way back to 1072.

It was a village in its own right until becoming part of the Corporation of Sunderland in the 1920s and the society has done great work in honouring the long history, whilst also boosting the already strong community spirit of Suddickers.

In six years, just some of their achievements include: the installation of a heritage blue plaque trail, tending to the ancient village green, the installation of historical interpretation panels, honouring the fallen from Southwick as well as the village’s sporting heroes and working with SARA (Southwick Altogether Raising Aspirations) to create award-winning flowerbeds.

Excerpts from the new booklet, highlighting the work of the society | Sunderland Echo

Many community groups and volunteers have helped them along the way, including volunteers from the AESC factory who’ve taken great pride in improving the green.

Testament to local pride in the area, Peter Gibson, chairman of Southwick Village Green Preservation Society, said: “Southwick gets a bad reputation sometimes and when we started this people said our work might get vandalised.

“In all that time, we’ve lost six plants. Nothing else has been touched because when people see something good in Southwick they really appreciate it.”

Around 800 of the booklets have been printed | Sunderland Echo

Around 800 booklets have been printed, with help from Community Chest funding, a generous donation from Peter’s son, Peter Gibson jnr, as well as society members.

The booklets are free and will be given out to people who’ve helped the society, as well as local shops.

“For me, Southwick is a special place and I couldn’t be more proud to grow up here,” added Peter. “I’m sure that’s a sentiment shared by my fellow committee member and it’s the reason for our constant work to help improve the condition of Southwick’s ancient village green.

“We are a non-political and non-religious society, and we always strive to give credit it where it’s due. We’d like to thank our ward councillors, Alex Samuels, Kelly Chequer and Michael Butler, for their support throughout the last six years.

“Perhaps the most important addition to Southwick provided by the council that has created a huge impact on Southwick Green has been the introduction of SARA in September 2020, with SARA community engagement worker, Vicki Neal. I cannot speak highly enough of this unassuming young woman who has worked with our volunteers to transform the green into an attractive focal point in Southwick.”

Southwick ward councillors donated £1,000 from the Community Chest fund to help towards the cost of the booklet and have supported the work of the society since its inception.

Praising the fierce community spirit of Southwick, Cllr Michael Butler said: “It’s fantastic to see the passion from Southwick for this project, as well as people who have moved away from the area and come back to support it.

“I met with Peter at the start of the project and back then he started just edging the green. He needed people power, which can be a problem with people busy at work, but he managed to do it and we support them as much as we can.

“If you can’t help people in local communities who are so passionate and put their time in for free to improve their community, then who can you invest in.”