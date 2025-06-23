A Dr has received Royal recognition for his work with a life-changing Sunderland charity.

Dr Paul Andrew at YAV’s Hendon base with Joanne Youngson, YAV Manager K. Ramanathas, and Gary Bennett MBE. | Submitted

Dr Paul Andrew, who has been Chair of Young Asian Voices for the past 15 years, was awarded an MBE in the recent King’s Honours List for services to charity and young people in Sunderland and the North East.

He first became aware of the beneficial impact that individuals and organisations could have on communities when he was a United Nations Observer at the first South African elections in 1994.

Back in Sunderland, when he was working at the university, he began to volunteer with the charity Young Asian Voices, a multicultural youth and community project which has been working with and supporting young people as well as adults in the city since 1996

Paul Andrew in South Africa 1994 as a United Nations Observer at the first free elections. | Submitted

He said : “When YAV started in 1996, we helped to empower young people to aim higher than traditional expectations at work and at home.

“We have supported young men and women to become teachers, police officers, entrepreneurs and the leaders of tomorrow.

Young Asian Voices does great work in the community | Sunderland Echo

“We are now providing a range of sporting activities to local communities from our bases in Hendon and Southwick, together with regular activities in local schools and colleges.

“We also have a partnership with Durham County Cricket to develop young cricketers across the county. At a time when there has been recent tension and a lack of understanding across communities, YAV plays a vital role in bringing people together through sport.

“We take young male and female cricketers and footballers from Sunderland to areas across the north east.

Typical cricket activities at Southwick. | Submitted

“The benefits are not just in developing ability and confidence. The young people from all areas increase their understanding of each other and make permanent friendships.

“As Chair of YAV for the last 15 years, I’d like to thank our staff, volunteers and partners for their work which has earned this recognition

“We are proud to be ambassadors for Sunderland and the North East, and we will continue to work to provide personal opportunities and to encourage positive relationships across our communities.”