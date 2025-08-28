Letters that offer a snapshot of life in Sunderland in the 1970s form the basis of a new book by a city author.

Over the course of 1974 to 1976, from his home in Aboyne Square, Farringdon, Stan Hills would write to his son, Stephen, who was a town planner involved in the development of Kuwait City.

From Farringdon to Kuwait | Submitted

Back then, letters were the only way Stephen could hear about what was happening back home on Wearside, 4,000 miles away.

He always kept hold of the letters and now sister Pauline Waters has compiled them into a book called Good Night, God Bless, which is how former Doxfords worker Stan would sign off all his letters.

Pauline, a former Farringdon Infant School teacher, said: “Back then, letter was the main form of communication and dad would always wait for a letter back before he wrote again, meaning it’s a continuous conversation between the two.

“My brother sent copies to me two years ago and I thought it would make a nice book,” said Pauline. “Dad wrote the letters as if he was talking to my brother, so there’s a lot of news about what’s happening in Farringdon, Sunderland AFC, the neighbours, how Mr Green’s cabbages were bigger than his, but also what was happening nationally with issues like the IRA, strikes and power cuts.

“When we typed up the letters, we did it identically to how dad wrote the letters, down to every comma. It’s all his opinion, especially with the football club, which he had lots of opinion on - like people do now.”

Pauline enlisted the help of daughters Jackie and Sandra, as well as nieces Corinna and Ilona, Stephen’s daughters, for the book and its artwork.

Pauline Waters also wrote the Stanley the Seagull books, which you may have seen in bookshops around the city | Sunderland Echo

Pauline, who is also known in the city for her Stanley the Seagull children’s books, said: “Stephen now lives in Sydney but despite the distance between us it’s closer than when he was in Kuwait, because we can just speak on Facetime, rather than writing letters.”

They remember their time growing up in Aboyne Square fondly and the book will be launched at the top of the square, at Holy Rosary Church this weekend.

Pauline said: “We were the first tenants to move into that house in 1954 after the estate was built. Everyone knew each other back then and there wasn’t any crime.

“Everyone played out and no one locked their doors, certainly not in our section of the street. It was a different world.”

*Good Night, God Bless will be launched at Holy Rosary Parish Centre on Saturday, August 30 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm