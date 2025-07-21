I'm shining a light on men's mental health with a major new MMA film

The inspirational story of a city fight promoter who harnesses the mental health benefits of MMA to help turn lives around is currently touring the film festival circuit in a major new film.

Steven in a still from Poised | Two Yanks and a Brit

Hailed as a “remarkable documentary”, Poised is currently being screened at film festivals around the world with a view to it being distributed in cinemas.

Already nominated for Best Documentary Feature and Best Cinematography UK at Raindance Film Festival, where it had its premiere, the film’s been brought to the big screen by production company Two Yanks and a Brit after director and executive producer Toby Robson was inspired to make a film about the transformative power of MMA after meeting a city coach.

Steven George France from Southwick is already a well-known figure in the city’s MMA community and beyond thanks to Made for the Cage, a fight promotion and coaching gym he established with Dale Percival, with the pair coaching scores of young people over the years.

The film features fighters in training in Sunderland | Two Yanks and a Brit

Inspired by Steven’s personal battle to overcome the loss of his stepfather through suicide, a grief he channeled to make a positive difference, Toby and the team spent more than a year in Sunderland documenting Steven and the fighters he coaches.

The film follows a group of fighters who are part of Steven’s Positive Steps community interest company, through which he gives free MMA lessons to young people, and culminates in a big fight night at The Point.

“I really want Sunderland to be proud of this film,” said Steven, 46. “It’s already been shown in San Francisco, New Zealand and Australia and it really showcases our city and the community we have here.”

Steven never expected to be the main person in the film, but says he feel proud to be given a platform for flying the flag for Sunderland and the impact of investing in young people.

The cast and crew of Poised at the Raindance Film Festival | Submitted

“My dad’s suicide changed everything for me. It was the worst time of my life, but it also became the best thing, because it made me reflect on what I needed to do to make a change,” he told the Echo.

“I knew the day after he died that I needed to change or I would end up becoming a statistic myself. It was one of those red or blue pill moments. But it gave me the energy to make a change.”

After his dad’s death, Steven went along to The Dungeon gym in Castletown and ended up sparring with now World Champion Heavyweight MMA star Phil De Fries.

Steven in the gym in a still from Poised | Two Yanks and a Brit

He woke up very sore the next day with an even bigger bruised ego, but he went back time and time again and it made him mentally strong enough to navigate the trauma of grief.

“I’m proof martial arts can save lives, it saved mine,” he said. “Now, it’s come full circle and I’m helping others succeed.”

One of the many fighters Steven works with is rising MMA star Nathan Joe Thompson who went from never having done MMA to now being the most active juvenile competitor in the UK with his next fight taking place in Newcastle at ENHEIST Invitational in August.

Nathan, 18, said: “Positive Steps transformed my life and set myself on this path. I want to carry this on and inspire more young people. It really is about giving something back.”

Steven said: “Sunderland, like other cities, has had youth cuts. But the project shows that if you plant the seed, if you invest in the youth, you get it back.

“If you invest in young lads, they come back as successful entrepreneurs.”

Steven currently runs two Positive Steps outreach projects at Fitness 2000 in Roker and there’s plans for more.

The film’s message has been endorsed by mental health charity Mind nationally.

A spokesperson from Sport Minds said: “Mind are proud to support the UK Premiere of Poised at this year’s Raindance Film Festival - a moving and timely documentary that speaks directly to the power of sport and physical activity for mental health.

“Storytelling like Poised can be incredibly impactful. When someone connects with an experience on screen, it can inspire action and even encourage people to seek help.

“Poised is a compelling exploration of how mixed martial arts can help young men in the North East navigate grief, trauma, and poor mental health and explore ways to cope and connect.”