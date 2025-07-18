I'm running 100 miles from one historic castle to another for Red Sky Foundation

A Sunderland dad is taking on a 100-mile run, covering cliffs and hills, from one historic castle to another, for a lifeline charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland dad Josh Lay with his family | Submitted

Josh Lay, 35, from Red House, is running from Bamburgh Castle to Edinburgh Castle, starting on Saturday, July 19.

The route takes him along cliffs, beaches and hills before finishing in the heart of the Scottish capital. He expects to be running for more than 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh, who works as an electrical maintenance engineer, lives with his wife Bethany and their three daughters: Tiana, 11, Olivia, 8 and Molly, 3.

His eldest daughter Tiana lives with disabilities and over the years Josh has raised thousands of pounds to support her and her school, including buying a specialist all-terrain wheelchair.

This time, he’s raising money for Red Sky Foundation, a cause that has become close to his heart.

“I’ve followed Red Sky for a long time and I’ve seen how much good they’ve done. They have built something really special and I want to help them keep it going.” said Josh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far he’s raised more than £1,100 and hopes to double that in the coming days and weeks.

Josh has spent months training and planning for the ultra-marathon. For each checkpoint along the route he will have a labelled kit bag packed with spare clothes, food and gear. He’ll run into the night with only a headtorch and his thoughts for company.

“This is the biggest physical challenge I’ve ever taken on but it’s also about mental strength. You run the first part with your legs, the middle with your head and the end with your heart. That’s what this means to me.”

Josh says he wants to set an example for his daughters and show them what resilience looks like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want them to know they can do anything if they work hard and don’t give up. Strength isn’t about being the best, it’s about keeping going when things get tough.”

Red Sky Foundation provides defibrillators and life-saving equipment, delivers first aid training and supports children with heart problems across the region.

“I know how lucky I am to be able to do something like this and I don’t take it for granted,” said Josh. “I’ll be running with everything I’ve got, for those who can’t.”

Dr Sergio Petrucci MBE, charity founder, said: “Josh is an absolute inspiration. What he’s doing takes incredible strength, not just physically but mentally too. We’re so proud to have him supporting Red Sky Foundation and shining a light on the work we do for children and families living with heart conditions. Every step he takes will help us reach more people and save more lives.”

You can support Josh by donating here , sharing his story or following Red Sky Foundation online.