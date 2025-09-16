“I’m proud to bring this trophy home to the North East” - Sunderland bus driver Nick Perry is celebrating after being crowned the second best bus driver in the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick, who drives for Go North East, came runner-up in the prestigious National Bus Driver of the Year competition which took place at the weekend in Blackpool.

Go North East bus drivers Nick Perry and James Fawkes. | Go North East

The national final brought together 100 of the country’s top bus drivers, each having qualified through rigorous regional heats. Nick’s preparation included specialist training with Go North East instructors Tracy Hannington and Peter Sinclair, helping him showcase the very best of his knowledge and professionalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick, who has been with the company for seven years, impressed judges with his “exceptional driving skills in an incredibly tight contest that went right to the wire with the eventual winner”.

After receiving his runner-up trophy Nick said: “To be named one of the very best drivers in the country feels amazing and I’m proud to bring this trophy home to the North East.

“I couldn’t have done it without the brilliant support and training from my colleagues, and I’m really proud of what we achieved.”

There was also an honourable mention for Go North East driver James Fawkes, from the Riverside depot, who secured an impressive 12th place overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Maxfield, Business Director at Go North East, added: “Nick’s achievement is outstanding - to come second in such a prestigious national competition shows the incredible skill and professionalism we have here in the North East. He’s a fantastic ambassador for Go North East, and it’s equally great to see James finish so strongly too.

“Two of our drivers being ranked among the very best in the country is something we can all take pride in, and I’d also like to recognise the training team who helped them shine on the national stage.”

The annual National Bus Driver of the Year competition celebrates the skill and professionalism of bus drivers across the country.