I'm proud this charity has helped so many women in the region says Dragons Den star Sara Davies ahead of Sunderland fashion sale
Sunderland City Hall is set to host Smart Works summer fashion sale to raise money for the charity which helps unemployed women across the region, including Sunderland, to succeed at job interviews by offering free interview clothing and one-to-one coaching.
The event, which takes place on Thursday June 26, will offer a curated selection of pre-loved, vintage, high-street, and designer womenswear, with all items priced between £5 and £30.
Smart Works is proudly supported by BBC Dragon and Strictly star Sara Davies MBE, who acts as an ambassador and regularly donates pieces from her own wardrobe to help fundraise for the service.
Speaking ahead of the event, Sara said: “I‘ve been an ambassador for the charity for many years now, and I'm so proud to have watched them grow monumentally in recent years and help so many women in our region, with coaching and styling to have the confidence to get back into employment.”
The Smart Works Fashion Sale in Sunderland marks the charity’s ongoing commitment to bringing its work to more communities across the North East.
A charity spokesperson said: “All proceeds raised will go directly to supporting local women on their journey back into work. Whether you're passionate about sustainable shopping, supporting women's empowerment, or just love a good fashion find, this is an event not to miss.”
Smart Works is in the final year of its three-year plan which it hopes will see it double the number of women helped annually from 5,000 to 10,000 women a year.
The charity’s headquarters is based in Newcastle with new centres set to open in evidenced areas of need, such as Liverpool, Sheffield, and Bristol.
In 2024, 68% of women secured a job within one month of their appointment, “moving from unemployment to income and towards a brighter, more secure future”.
This week, Sara will be the headline speaker at the Fire Station as part of the UK Start-up & Scale-up Week festival helping to inspire budding entrepreneurs to start up or develop their own businesses.
