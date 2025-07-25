I'm helping to get the world's largest floating hospital back in the water

A Mackem marine engineer who honed his skills in South Shields has six weeks to get a 37,000-tonne hospital ship serviced and ready to sail

Ben Barker and the Annual Maintenance Teams are working on the world’s largest civilian hospital ship to fully service it before the Mercy Ship ( a charity which provides world-class surgical care to those in need) returns to Sierra Leone to resume its life-saving work.

Mackem Ben trained in South Shields | Submitted

Ben, who studied Marine Engineering at South Shields Marine College, and his team from Fleet Projects are based in the port of Cadiz, in the south of Spain, for the duration of the service period.

“When the Global Mercy arrived in Cadiz we had just six weeks to complete a year's worth of work,” explains Ben.

For the previous ten months, the Global Mercy has been based in the port of Freetown, Sierra Leone and functioning as a hospital ship.

Maintenance is limited during that time as the main priority is to provide a stable engineering platform for the hospital to operate.

The ship is the world's largest floating hospital | Submitted

Ben added: “On a commercial ship, you’d have Service Engineers turning up when you’re in port and doing routine maintenance. But we only get a six-week window when the hospital is not operational and most of the crew depart. We're currently full speed ahead, servicing all of the necessary equipment.”

The Global Mercy is the largest non-governmental hospital ship.

At 174 meters long and weighing 37,000 GT, the ship features six operating rooms, a hospital deck with 200 beds, a laboratory, and various clinics, including general outpatient, eye, and dental clinics.

The Global Mercy also has first-class training facilities for local medical professionals and is home to up to 600 volunteers who serve on board.

“Over this six-week annual maintenance period we’re servicing all the hospital equipment and re-stocking the pharmacy,” explains Ben.

“There’s work in the engine room, in the galley and pretty much across every area of the ship to improve the safety and the patient experience onboard for the next Healthcare Service.

Ward patients onboard a Mercy Ship | Submitted

“My job as programme manager is to work across all the departments involved and coordinate between each individual area's planning. I look at the whole schedule and see how it all maps out.”

Ben has been working in this role since 2023, when he flew to South Africa and project managed the annual maintenance period of the slightly smaller Mercy Ship, the Africa Mercy.

“There’s this incredible satisfaction when you watch the ship sail away from the dock, knowing we’ve done everything we could,” says Ben.

“And you know that the ship is sailing back to a port in sub-Saharan Africa where up to 1,500 people will receive access to free, life-saving surgery.”

Safe surgery is out of reach for 9 out of 10 people in sub-Saharan Africa. People are robbed of years of healthy life for conditions that are easily treatable.

The machines that Ben and his team look after and service in the hospital bring hope and a future back for thousands of people every year.