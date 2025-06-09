I'm extremely grateful for their support - Sir Bob Murray thanks the volunteers at SAFC's official charity the Foundation of Light

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 9th Jun 2025, 10:28 BST

Former SAFC chairman and Foundation of Light founder Bob Murray has met with the “incredible” volunteers who ensure the club’s charity continues to flourish.

Sir Bob met with the volunteers for an informal chat to say thank you to those who give their time to support the work of SAFC’s official charity.

Sir Bob Murray with some of the volunteers at the Foundation of Light.
Sir Bob Murray with some of the volunteers at the Foundation of Light. | Foundation of Light

Over 100 volunteers work with Foundation of Light, delivering more than 10,000 hours per year of impact.

From grassroots football coaching to assisting in teaching, volunteers provide essential support to the delivery of the Foundation’s life-changing programmes.

Sir Bob enjoyed an informal chat with the volunteers.
Sir Bob enjoyed an informal chat with the volunteers. | Foundation of Light.

After talking to the volunteers, Sir Bob Murray said: “It was wonderful to meet some of the incredible people who devote their time to help the Foundation of Light.

“We are extremely grateful for the crucial support that volunteers provide our staff in the delivery of our programmes and events.

“The enthusiasm and determination to support a life-changing charity was clear to see in everyone in the room as well as the care they have in their community. It was a privilege to spend some time with them."

The Foundation of Light uses the power of football to invest in local communities to “improve the education, health, wellbeing and happiness of people”.

You can find out more about volunteering opportunities available at the Foundation of Light by checking out the charity’s website.

Related topics:Foundation of LightSAFCVolunteersCommunity

