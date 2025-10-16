I'm exploring Sunderland's rich identity and heritage with my striking artworks

“I want local people to be able to decorate their walls with something familiar and authentic, while still being a good-looking piece of art,” says a city illustrator who is building a rich body of work based around her home city.

After receiving a grant from Sunderland Culture earlier this year, illustrator and portrait artist Hannah Rich has found her stride in the city’s 2025 Art Festival.

Hannah Rich with some of her work | Submitted

Her illustration ‘Haway, kidda’ was shown at the Steel & Sparks exhibition at the Sheepfolds Stables on 31 August, where it’s now on permanent display, with signed prints available to buy through the new Mine Café.

Only weeks later, Hannah’s ‘Alice in Sunderland’ design won Art Café and Culture House’s postcard competition.

Her handpainted design was shown in the Moving Gallery’s A Cherished Postcard From Home exhibition between 26 September and 4 October.

Signed prints of ‘The Mackem’, a piece which debuted at the Futures & Foundations exhibition at Sunniside Gardens on 27 September, are now up in The Fire Station and Sunderland Music City offices.

This illustration has proved most popular online out of the series so far, leading to support from Dave Stewart and Frankie of Frankie & The Heartstrings.

Although, it isn’t the first time Hannah has received celebrity approval.

Back in 2019, she completed the 100 Day Project by sketching famous people. Seth Rogen, Vanessa Hudgens, Tyra Banks, B.J. Novak, Billy Porter, and the like, endorsed her work. In recent years, Hannah’s art has attracted international collectors and been published in a book.

Her past clients include ATG Entertainment, Bounceback Food, and Gateshead College, among others.

“I’m creating a body of work that feels like home,” Hannah said. “I want local people to be able to decorate their walls with something familiar and authentic, while still being a good-looking piece of art.

“My series is ongoing, but I’d love to host an exhibition to celebrate our city’s culture and heritage sometime next year.”

The inspiration between Hannah’s pieces

Haway, kidda by Hannah Rich

Haway, kidda - 'Haway, kidda' is as grey, rough, and strong as old Sunderland. This portrait depicts Hannah's relative, a labourer born in 1872, who grafted at the shipyards well into his senior years. He represents all the metal workers employed along the River Wear.

The Mackem by Hannah Rich

The Mackem - This rockstar illustration celebrates Sunderland, kicking down barriers and negative stereotypes to achieve its Music City status in 2025. The tarot card design predicts a thriving music scene in the future, as we all wish success and recognition to local talent.

Alice in Sunderland by Hannah Rich

Alice in Sunderland - This illustration reaffirms Lewis Carroll's North East inspiration, as Alice opens red and white curtains to reveal some of Wearside's most famous architecture. From top to bottom, there's the Sunderland Empire Theatre, The Dun Cow, Wearmouth Bridge, Mackie's Corner, Roker Lighthouse, Penshaw Monument, and St. Peter's Church.

Raich Carter by Hannah Rich

Hannah’s new Raich Carter illustration is based on a less-used photograph, and it features a copy of his signature in the bottom left corner. She was asked to create a piece that referenced football and old Sunderland, and Raich Carter immediately came to my mind.

To keep up to date, follow Hannah Rich on Instagram @hannahrichillustrator. Check out her art prints via her online shop: https://hannahrich.bigcartel.com/