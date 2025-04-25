Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“I’m doing this for my dad, and for every family going through the nightmare of a brain tumour diagnosis” - the words of heartbroken daughter Debra Ann Hope who lost her dad, Ron, to cancer and is going to be running 200km to support research into the disease which took his life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debra, 43, who lives in Ryhope, had only just decided to change her surname to Hope, to be “closer to her dad”.

Ron Hope with wife Cris, and daughter Debra. | Debra Hope

She said: “I’ll always remember the moment I told him I wanted to do it because he was speechless and became teary. He was so touched by the gesture. Then, just a few weeks later, we got his diagnosis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ron, a satellite engineer of more than 40 years, first became unwell in February 2022.

He was driving home from Durham when he started suffering from severe headaches and vomiting. He became disoriented and forgot where he was.

Although Debra wasn’t there at the time, her Mam, Cris, called paramedics, and he was blue-lighted to Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle, where a scan revealed a large mass on his brain.

Debra said: “At first, they thought they could remove it and treat it, so we had hope. Then we were told there was nothing more they could do because it was stage four from the start. I remember falling apart when we were told.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of tests confirmed Ron’s tumour as a glioblastoma – one of the most aggressive types of brain tumour, with a prognosis of 12 to 18 months.

He underwent surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, and later needed a second craniotomy due to an infection. His condition steadily declined until he passed away on July 3, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

Debra said: “My Dad was my partner in crime. We’d wind my mam up with terrible jokes and silly pranks – he always had such a dry, sarcastic sense of humour. That’s what I miss most with him gone.”

“As the tumour progressed, his personality started to change. He became confused, paranoid, even aggressive at times. It was heart-breaking to see him turn into someone he wasn’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s the part nobody talks about enough – not just the physical changes, but how it steals the person you love before they’re even gone.”

Since Ron passed away, Debra has been raising vital funds for the charity Brain Tumour Research by placing collection boxes in local shops.

She has also taken part in walking and running challenges, but this year (2025) Debra is going a step further by taking on the 200k in May Your Way challenge.

Debra Hope taking part in an earlier Brain Tumour Research event. | Debra Hope.

Throughout the month of May Debra will be covering the 200km distance by accumulatively walking, cycling or running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’m doing this for my dad, and for every family going through the nightmare of a brain tumour diagnosis.

“I know he’d be so proud because he always was of anything I did, and I miss hearing that infinite belief from him so much.

“This challenge isn’t just about the distance; it’s about raising awareness and helping fund the research that might one day stop another family from going through what we did.”

Data provided by Brain Tumour Research shows the disease kills more men under 75 than prostate cancer, “yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley McWilliams, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We are so grateful to Debra for taking on this incredible challenge in memory of her dad. Her story is deeply moving, and sadly, far too familiar.

“It’s only through the dedication of amazing fundraisers like Debra that we can continue to fund the research that is so desperately needed. Every step she takes helps bring us closer to finding a cure for this devastating disease.”

Debra has set up a JustGiving page with an initial target of £500. Click on the link if you can support Debra’s cause.