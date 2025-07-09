I'm aiming to revolutionise prosthetic limbs through 3D printing

A graduate from the University of Sunderland has used 3D printing technology to design and create prosthetics quicker with a reduced cost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

3D printed Prosthetic Leg created by Reece for his final project | David Wood

For his final project, Reece Littleton, who studied Mechanical Engineering at the University, has researched and created a way to produce a prototype for a prosthetic limb that can be 3D printed in a matter of days.

Reece was able to produce his very own prototype using a combination of computer software and a range of 3D printers based in the David Goldman Building at the University’s St. Peter’s campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece, who is from Carlisle, said: “The idea behind this project was to make prosthetics easier to create and use. Using 3D printing, healthcare professionals would only need to take a couple of measurements and print them.

“The whole process can be lengthy but utilising 3D printing would reduce the time it would take to create prosthetics to days.”

The data driven design has been created so that it can be customised quickly for individuals which can be used for any limb. Although in its early stages, Reece’s project has the potential for further developments through further research.

Reece added: “I’m really happy with how this project turned out and although this is still in its early stages of development, I hope that I can lead to help a lot of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This project should help create prosthetics quicker and cheaper. It would be especially helpful for children who grow so fast who need frequent replacements.”

Michael Douglas, Senior Lecturer in Engineering at the University, said: “I have taught Reece for almost three years having first met him as a first-year student and I was almost immediately impressed with his motivation, work ethic and attitude.

“Reece typifies the Engineering Faculty’s aims in trying to ensure that all students are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and behaviours to be a success in the world of industry.

The 3D printed prosthetic leg designed by engineering student Reece Littleton at the University of Sunderland | David Wood

“The project module has really given Reece the opportunity to work on a project close to his heart and he has fully embraced the challenge, overcoming the issues that naturally occur throughout the duration of a project, responding positively to all feedback and areas for development and has really shown excellent project management skills.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece is one of thousands of students graduating this week at the University’s Summer Graduation Ceremonies at the Stadium of Light.

Reece added: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at the University and there was big range of subjects and skills I learned which studying on the course. The staff have been a massive support, and the technicians are so helpful, especially when I was completing my final project.

“I’ve always wanted to be an engineer, and I wanted to stay local, so the University was the best choice for me. I’m excited for what may come next.”