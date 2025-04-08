Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The iconic reality show Celebrity Big Brother returned to our screens last night and a housemate with a surprising link to Sunderland has opened up about their fothcoming experience before heading in.

Last night, the launch night of Celebrity Big Brother aired on ITV and the initial set of 13 new housemates were revealed.

Included in the line-up was Love Island star turned sports pundit Chris Huges who, despite hailing from Gloucestire, has actually been a Sunderland A.F.C. fan since he was just three years old.

Confirming his football allegiance in 2017, Chris once tweeted: “Need to clarify one thing while people are asking; I’m actually a Sunderland fan. Don’t ask how or why, that life chose me from a 3 year old.”

Ahead of his entrance into the famous house, Chris had a chat with producers all about his predictions for the show so take a look at what the Black Cat had to say below...

Reality star turned sports pundit Chris Hughes. Credit: ITV | ITV

What are you looking forward to the most about being in Celebrity Big Brother?

I'm looking forward to the fact that it’s very much an unknown, to meeting new people, getting to spend time with people who are from very different environments to myself and the whole social experiment behind it - the whole Big Brother experience, really.

What are you going to miss the most while you're in there?

As much as it’s going to be nice to be around other people, I think just having my natural comforts around me - the ability to walk around and have that freedom, be able to go to the gym, see my animals. And friends and family and being able to talk to people as you do candidly each day without thinking about it.

How do you think you'll get on with the other housemates? Anything that's likely to annoy you?

I think I'll get on fine with them. I think things can grate on you, but I think it's how you deal with those types of situations. Obviously, we all live as ourselves as individuals, and we all have our own way of living. I think people's habits can rub certain people up the wrong way. But I think I understand, and I appreciate it - some people snore, some people do things differently in the kitchen. But I think you just have to understand that you’re individuals for a reason. Everyone is very different.

Do you think you'll be an easy housemate to get on with?

I'd like to think I'd be an easy housemate to get on with everyone. When I meet people for the first time people say ‘God, you're so easy to talk to’ and I think people think that because you're in the public eye you’d be robotic. But I'll talk to anyone, so I think that's like a good trait to have. So I should hopefully get on with everyone.

What are you most likely to be nominated for?

Hopefully not loads of things. I don't think I have too many to be honest. But I'd like to say it won't be a ‘Oh, Chris doesn't pull his weight’. Because I'll be very hands on. I'm enjoying cooking at the minute, so I'll try and be on hand and help whoever's in the kitchen and doing different bits and bobs. I actually don't know what my weaknesses are when it comes to living with people. Maybe I'm a little bit messy at times but I'll try my best to be as neat and tidy as I can.