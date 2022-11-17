Born and raised in Sunderland, the former footballer nominated herself for her first trial, the ‘Scareground’, alongside fellow campmates Mike Tindall, Owen Warner, and Matt Hancock after learning from hosts Ant and Dec that the public hadn’t been voting.

The camp then realised Jill hadn’t done a Trial but that Matt had done a few.

Matt said: “I’m happy to step down.” He added: “I’m totally up for you doing it.” with Mike adding: “She’s a professional athlete, she’ll be good.”

Jill Scott.

In the Bush Telegraph Jill said: “You have to believe in yourself and believe you can add something and we need a girl in there.”

Once at the Scareground, Dec explained to the campmates that the three taking part in the trial would be trying to win some coloured balls.

At the end of the Trial all of the balls won will be added to a tombola where three of the coloured balls would be drawn at random and those three people would be whisked away by chopper to the beach for a BBQ.

Jill decided to take on the Unlucky Dip, Mike opted for the Critter Carousel leaving Owen in the Fiendish Ferris Wheel.

When the Trial ended, Jill said: “I’ve just got a cockroach stuck in my ear.” As the medic got it out, Jill said: “Come to the jungle they said, it would be fun…”

Ant said: “Jill, that was bigger than the one Fatima Whitbread had up her nose!” before Jill said: “I can hear now! Right, how did we do?”

The first person the hosts drew was Jill alongside Matt and Sue Cleaver.

Arriving at the beach and seeing the BBQ set up, Jill said: “Look at the bread!”

“Even just to see butter! Oh my god, real food!” She added: “You kind of feel guilty with every bite!”