I'm a canoe instructor who also saves lives as an on-call firefighter

From teaching people how to canoe to saving lives, it’s all in a day’s work for Connor Turner.

The Durham canoe instructor is the third generation of his family to be saving lives as an on-call firefighter.

Connor followed in the footsteps of his dad, Graham, and his great grandad, Frank, when he joined County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) three years ago.

Since then, the 27-year-old has responded to everything from house fires and car crashes to water rescue incidents in his spare time.

Connor, who lives just five minutes from Durham Fire Station, is on-call for around 65 hours a week outside of his main job as an industrial firefighter with Cleveland Fire Brigade.

“My dad was an on-call firefighter at Durham and retired in March this year after 28 years of service,” Connor said.

“So, I grew up listening to his stories of being a firefighter and my great grandad was also a firefighter for the Auxiliary Fire Service in Northumberland during the Second World War.

“I enjoy helping the community and it is really rewarding being able to turn up in different situations and having the skillset to be able to deal with it.”

The physically active nature of the role also appealed to Connor, who has previously represented Great Britain in wildwater canoeing competitions and works as a canoe and water safety coach.

“As an on-call firefighter you gain so many skills - from assisting with collisions to working at height and water rescue,” Connor said.

“It is a big commitment at first, as you have to do your risk critical training courses, but once you are through your first year it starts to settle down a bit and the Watch Managers are there to support you.”

Connor is also helping to inspire the next generation through his role as a Fire Cadet instructor at Durham.

“A couple of the Fire Cadets I have led have gone on to become on-call firefighters themselves which is really rewarding,” Connor said.

CDDFRS is recruiting on-call firefighters, with a particular need in Stanhope, Middleton-in-Teesdale, Barnard Castle, High Handenhold, Crook, Sedgefield, and Durham.

On-call firefighters are paid and can be anything from factory workers, cooks and farmers to carers, full-time parents or students.

They’re doing their daily routine until the call comes and they become professional firefighters.

Connor added: “I would say to anyone thinking of applying to definitely go for it as it is such a rewarding job.”

Applicants must live or work within five minutes of a fire station and only individuals aged 17 years and six months or older are eligible to apply.

Successful candidates will receive intensive training before taking on the role.

On-call firefighters commit to around 60-80 hours per week and attend weekly drill nights at their assigned fire station to hone their skills.

The full list of stations and their drill nights can be found on the CDDFRS website here.

Applications for the role are open now. Click here to apply.