I'm a bone marrow specialist and I'm running for my husband after his diagnosis

“He has faced it like a soldier and just got on with it and continued to be a dad to our children,” the words of Sunderland nurse Lauren Conlin who is running to fund research into bone cancer.

Lauren, 34, from Moorside, is a clinical nurse specialist in bone marrow transplant at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle and never envisaged that one day her husband would be treated for bone cancer at the same hospital.

Bryan and Lauren with children, Theo and Willow | Submitted

Now, she is taking on her first half marathon, the AJ Bell Great North Run, to raise funds for Sarcoma UK in honour of how husband, Bryan, 38, has dealt with his incurable illness.

Dad-of-two Bryan, who worked at Nissan prior to his illness, had been suffering from chest pain in 2022 and made several visits to A&E departments.

He was told he might have acid reflux, but the pain persisted, and he returned to casualty only to lose all feeling from the chest down.

He couldn’t stand and was rushed for a full-body MRI scan at Sunderland Hospital. This found a tumour at the top of his spine, which was causing spinal cord compression, and Bryan had emergency surgery at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle to remove it, a lump he had never noticed before.

Bryan spent a month at the Royal Victoria Infirmary learning to walk again following his operation.

Analysis of the tumour found that he had Ewing sarcoma, a form of bone cancer and Bryan was put on 14 cycles of intensive inpatient chemotherapy at the Northern Centre for Cancer Care at the Freeman Hospital and six weeks of radiotherapy.

Bryan with daughter Willow in hospital | Submitted

He went into remission in September 2023 but, six months later, more tumours were found on a CT scan - his sarcoma had returned but this time he had seven tumours in his lungs.

Bryan had more intense inpatient chemotherapy and was part of a trial to receive an oral targeted therapy.

Sadly, a further scan showed growth in his tumours and he was told his cancer is incurable. Bryan is now on palliative chemotherapy.

Even though being a nurse has meant some benefit in dealing with Bryan’s illness, Lauren said it has taken a unimaginable toll on the family, including children Theo, eight, and Willow, four.

“It has had an impact on work-life balance and childcare. It is a lot to deal with emotionally, very stressful,” she explained.

Bryan had been in remission before the cancer returned | Submitted

Bryan was fit and active before his cancer. He was a keen cricketer and cyclist and, despite his illness, he still manages to play some golf.

Now Lauren is taking part in the AJ Bell Great North Run for the first time on 7 September with her sister Olivia Boal to raise funds for charity Sarcoma UK.

Of the run, she said: “I want to make him proud as he has never complained throughout all of this. He has faced it like a soldier and just got on with it and continued to be a dad to our children. Our future is unclear but raising funds for Sarcoma UK will help support vital research and support for people affected by sarcoma across the UK.”

Kate Quillin, Acting Head of Research at Sarcoma UK, said: "We've supported five research projects focused on improving treatments for Ewing sarcoma, including an exciting study led by Dr Fiona Errington-Mais at the University of Leeds.

“This work looks into ‘cancer-bursting’ viruses, which can kill cancer cells directly or by activating the patient's immune system. This type of immunotherapy has shown promise in other cancer types and could open the door to new options for Ewing sarcoma patients in the future.

“Bryan's experience – going from remission to multiple lung tumours – highlights exactly why we desperately need these new treatment options. The money Lauren raises through her Great North Run will help fund more vital research like this, bringing us closer to clinical trials and ultimately better outcomes for families facing this devastating diagnosis.”

To donate to Lauren, go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/lauren-conlin-1