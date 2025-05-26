I'll be hiding books around Roker Park for a fun half-term treasure hunt

A book treasure hunt will take place in a city park this week in a bid to get kids away from screens and immersed in the joy of reading.

Kate Addison-Baylis has organised a fun book treasure hunt | Submitted

Primary school teacher Kate Addison-Baylis is hiding books around Roker Park so kids can take the books home to enjoy, then either re-hide them or pass them on to a friend.

She’ll be hiding a range of different books in weatherproof packs around the park overnight on Tuesday, May 27, with the free book treasure hunt starting from 10am on Wednesday, May 28, with all kids welcome to come along.

Speaking about the treasure hunt, Kate said: “As a full-time primary school teacher, I’m passionate about encouraging children to read. I’ve recently become a Usborne Partner and launched my own book business, The Book Burrow.

“The Book Treasure Hunt is aimed at getting children outdoors, away from screens, and engaged in a fun, community-focused activity.”

Local businesses have thrown their support behind the event, sponsoring books, including The Roker Hotel, Emmy’s Coffee Pods, The Bugalow Cafe, The Sweet Boutique, The Wellness Space and The Betsy Jenny Cafe.

In return, each sponsored book will feature a branded bookplate with the business’s details.