“If we can stay up, everyone looks at you differently” - the words of Sunderland AFC Chief Business Officer David Bruce when discussing the significance of staying in the Premier League and the potential impact on future commercial and sponsorship deals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David was speaking to guests yesterday (October 13) at Sunderland Business Week’s launch event at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland AFC's first game back in the Premier League. Inset David Bruce. | Submitted

Addressing his hopes for the coming year (2026) David said: “Getting into the Premier League was the dream as it changes the parameters in which you have to work, but staying in the league is what can really unlock future commercial deals and opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone looks at you differently if you can stay up that first year. And who can blame people after seeing what has happened the last two years with the previous six promoted clubs going straight back down.

“If we stay up, everything looks different with potential partners willing to commit knowing you are an established Premier League club.”

David also spoke about the club’s increased international profile since being promoted and the opportunity to develop SAFC’s brand in international markets.

The former Monkwearmouth Academy pupil said: “We are now selling out match days and have a thousand future season ticket holders on our waiting list. So we need to manage demand, which is a great problem to have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also have an opportunity to harness the international business of football tourism and to build the club’s brand in destinations such as the USA, India, Scandinavia and Mexico, where we already have 600,000 followers on the social media platform X.”