Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The brothers took their tests just two hours apart with the same examiner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seventeen-year-old identical twins Connor and Cole Badger are “feeling great” after they both passed their driving tests on Saturday morning (July 13) and in a surreal quirk of fate, they were taught by driving instructors who are also twins.

After turning 17 in March, like most teenagers, the siblings were “desperate” to learn how to drive and enrolled on lessons at Patterson’s Driving School in Sunderland, which is owned by twins Mark and Craig Patterson, who are also instructors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patterson's Driving School.

Connor, who is an apprentice at Nissan, said: “I was even more desperate to pass my test as it means I get to drive and move the cars at work.

“We decided to book our lessons with Mark and Craig as they know our step-dad and taught my sister and cousins to drive.”

After four months of lessons, Cole and Connor applied for their tests and were both allocated slots on Saturday morning at 8am and 10am respectively - both with the same examiner.

Identical twins Connor and Cole Badger with their driving certificates after successfully passing their tests. | Patterson's Driving School.

Cole, who is an apprentice at Unipres, said: “I wasn’t too nervous on the morning of the test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the test finished I wasn’t sure if I had passed. Some bits went well but I had also made a few mistakes.

“I was really happy when the instructor told me I had passed. It felt great.”

Cole was then taken back to the family home in Grangetown by instructor Craig where he swapped seats with Connor who, following his brother’s success, now faced an even more daunting drive to Sunderland Test Centre.

Connor said: “Whilst I was pleased for Cole, I did feel more pressure. If I had then failed I knew I was going to get some stick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the end of the test I wasn’t sure if I had passed. It was such a relief when the examiner said I had passed and I knew I didn’t need to have to do anymore lessons.”

Connor celebrated his success by “going out with friends” while SAFC fan Cole went to the club’s preseason games against South Shields and Gateshead.

They teenagers were taught the majority of their lessons by Craig, 41, who said: “There was definitely more pressure on Connor after Cole passed and it was a big relief when both passed.

“I had been conscious throughout all the lessons of not comparing how each brother was doing and I had joked with them that I either wanted them both to pass together or fail together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Passing your driving test is a massive thing in people’s lives and seeing the smiles on the brothers’ faces was very rewarding.”

Patterson's Driving School.

Both Cole and Connor were full of praise for the driving school and the tuition they received.

Connor said: “Craig is a really good instructor. He knew what I was capable of and never let on about how Cole was doing.”

Cole said: “Craig doesn’t put too much pressure on you and explains really well what you need to do.

“The whole driving school is really well run.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driving school posted about the boys’ success on their social media page and there has been quite a reaction.

Patterson’s Driving School co-owner Mark, 41, said: “When our posts go up they might get about 500 likes, but in this instance we got nearly 50,000.

“We’ve had people getting in touch from as far afield as Canada and Australia.

“It’s absolutely fantastic that both of the twins passed together on the same morning with the same examiner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cole and Connor have both now started saving to buy their own cars.

Anyone interested in learning to drive with Patterson’s Driving School can contact the brothers through the company’s Facebook page or by calling Craig on 07816060829 or Mark on 07432613643.