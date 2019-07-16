Iceland recalls chicken dippers amid fears they may be 'unsafe to eat'
A supermarket is recalling one of its products amid fears it may be contaminated with plastic.
Iceland is recalling packs of Crispy Chicken Dippers as some may contain pieces of hard plastic that could be dangerous.
The Food Standards Agency, which issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices, says possible contamination may make the food unsafe to eat.
The recall refers to pack of 60 with a ‘best before’ date code prior to 09 January 2021.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Point of sale notices will be displayed in all stores stocking the affected packs to explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought any.
The FSA said: “If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it.
“Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”