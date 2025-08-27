I won the EuroMillions - and I'm off down the pub to celebrate

A lucky dad from County Durham is busy planning a one-in-a-million 60th birthday after becoming a millionaire on EuroMillions, just a couple of months before hitting the milestone.

John Parker couldn’t quite believe his eyes when he logged onto his National Lottery account and saw that he had matched the UK Millionaire Maker code – a match worth a cool £1,000,000 – in the EuroMillions draw on 8 July.

John and Lisa celebrate winning one million pounds on the national lottery . | Anthony Devlin

With John’s win coming just a couple of months before he turns 60, he and partner Lisa Beal (47) now have the opportunity to mark the occasion in some style, with a huge bash at his local pub on the cards.

The father-of-two, who is now looking forward to the big 6-0, said, “I have been planning my birthday party at our local pub for a while now, as I always knew I wanted all my friends and family in one room to help me celebrate. But winning means that we can go even bigger and even better. Drinks are on me!”

Recalling the moment he found out that he was a brand-new millionaire, he explained, “I checked my National Lottery account after getting an email to say I had won something in the draw. At first, I was confused though as my balance was exactly the same as before – £2.80. I checked again and saw that I had in fact won £1M! I really couldn’t believe it and I just kept checking.”

John headed straight to the pub immediately after it had started to sink in that he was a millionaire. He said, “My local is pretty much next door to where I live so my excitement was still at fever pitch in the few minutes it took me to get to the pub after realising that I had won. I just walked in and shouted, ‘I’m a millionaire,’ before ordering my usual!”

John and Lisa celebrate winning one million pounds on the national lottery. Picture by Anthony Devlin | Anthony Devlin

“My best mates just laughed at me and thought I was joking, until I showed them the app and the word ‘winner.’ I ordered my usual and called Lisa to tell her the news…it all felt so surreal, as this sort of thing doesn’t happen to people like us!”

Now that his disbelief has given way to pure excitement, John and Lisa may well look to book a luxury holiday to Jamaica to soak up the sun and relax to take it all in.

The couple say they will also use the holiday as time to plan how to spend the rest of the win and think about where they would like to travel next.

“A National Lottery win like this give us so many options, and a break away in the sunshine will be the perfect opportunity to take stock and make a few plans. For instance, I want to think about investing in property to help secure a better future for myself and my family,” said John.

John played EuroMillions online for the draw on 8th July 2025 and matched the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code, MSDV09512to win £1,000,000.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket which guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw.

