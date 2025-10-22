I went for an eye test and discovered I had two tumours

“I have been really taken aback by what they were able to discover from a simple eye test,” says a Washington grandma after her eye test led to the discovery of two tumours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patricia Flett attended the Washington Specsavers store, located within The Galleries Shopping Centre, for a routine eye test last year.

Patricia Flett and Specsavers Washington's Penny Ransom | Submitted

The 79-year-old grandmother has been a regular customer at the locally owned business for many years and was seen by optometrist Penny Ransom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After examining Patricia, Penny noticed a bleed in the centre of the retina in her left eye and urgently referred the pensioner to Sunderland Eye Infirmary.

Doctors discovered Patricia – who worked in Sainsbury’s for 30 years – had a pituitary gland tumour on her brain and a mass in her bowel.

Patricia and her family were shocked, given she’d largely kept in good health most of her life, and endured a difficult time as she waited for treatment.

Thankfully, over the course of a few months, Patricia underwent operations at both the Sunderland Royal Hospital and the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle to have the tumours removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is now on the mend, receiving regular checks, and back to enjoying the great outdoors with her husband, William, and family time with her three children and four grandchildren.

Patricia was taken aback by the response from the team at Specsavers, recently popping into the store to thank Penny for her assistance, gifting her flowers, chocolates and wine.

Patricia says: “Without the help of Penny, I don’t know if I would be here today. I can’t thank her enough.

“I’ve been going to the store for years and have always enjoyed my visits there, but I have been really taken aback by what they were able to discover from a simple eye test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a difficult period for my family and I, but I’m feeling fitter and healthier again and want to thank all the staff at Specsavers and the NHS for all they’ve done for me.”

Specsavers Washington retail director Claire Killeen says: “We are so relieved Patricia has recovered after quite the scare and are very proud of the response of Penny and the rest of the team.

“Eye tests don’t just reveal problems with your eyes, but they can shine a light on a whole range of health issues.

“I would encourage everyone to do what Patricia does and keep up to date with your regular eye tests so our trained specialists can spot potential problems and put you in the right hands.”