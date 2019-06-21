'I was gobsmacked' - Meet the Sunderland dad who was crowned the winner in our Father's Day competition with the Bridges
Dozens of readers got in touch to nominate their dads as the best in the business for our Father’s Day competition.
But their could only be one winner – and that’s Colin Richardson, who was nominated by son Graeme and wife Anne.
The retired civil servant, of Hetton, said he was ‘gobsmacked’ and ‘humbled’ to hear he had won.
Organised in conjunction with the Bridges shopping centre, the competition called for readers across Wearside to nominate their dad as top dog.
Colin’s son Graeme now lives in Edinburgh – but the 29-year-old conspired with his mum to make sure Colin was in the running.
Colin, 64, said: “I was delighted that the pair of them arranged this between them.”
“We appreciate that our local paper does these things, and it’s lovely to win one of them.”
The prizes were a £200 gift voucher to spend at the Bridges and a package of goodies from some of the centre’s top retailers.
This included including a full car valet from Auto Valet, chocolates from Hotel Chocolat and a special Father’s Day mug and glass set from The Works.
Naomi Osborne, marketing and communications co-ordinator at the Bridges added: “We're delighted that our Father's Day competition had such a worthy winner and that he's going to be able to enjoy to some of the great prizes supplied by our retailers, along with being able to choose some special treats for himself.
"Luckily all our shops have lots of great Father's Day suggestions so I'm sure he'll be able to find some perfect goodies to make it an extra special day."