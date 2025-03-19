A Sunderland musician diagnosed with motor neurone disease is releasing a single to fund research into the illness.

Gary Wight, from Fulwell, has a back catalogue dating back decades, as lead singer with 80’s group ill at Ease and 90’s group Mojo Pep.

Gary Wight | Submitted

Since then, he’s formed the jazz funk outfit Zubi releasing the album The Future’s Not What It Was and in 2018 released a solo album entitled Welcome to the Dance of Chilli Chickenlegs.

Now, he’s dedicating a track, called Bound by the Beat, on his latest album to raising funds for the MND Association.

It’s a cause close to Gary’s heart after being diagnosed with the degenerative illness, where the motorneurone cells die off leading to muscle wastage, in October 2023.

The latest release is Gary’s second solo album - Journeys Will Start..Journeys Will End - and it features prominent local musicians including Paul Wight on drums, Ted Hunter on guitar, Jude Murphy on bass, double bass and flute, Alan Law on piano and Dawn Richards on backing vocals.

In addition, there is the brass section of the four Daves: Dave Dunston, Dave Hignett, Dave Matthews and Dave Kerridge.

The album was recorded in the Sunderland studio of Field Music’s Dave Brewis.

The album cover for Journeys will start...Journeys will end | Submitted

Dave engineered and co produced as well as playing several instruments on several tracks.

Gary’s son, Isaac Hirshfield-Wight of The Roxy Girls, also contributed on guitar.

The first single from the album, Bound by the Beat, is released in conjunction with the MND Association to raise funds for the charity.

Gary said: “The track concerns itself with our common humanity and how we become distracted by what divides us rather than unites us.”

The single will be available on March 21, 2025 through all distribution outlets as well as being available on streaming services.

The accompanying video will be available to view on Gary’s YouTube channel on the same date.

The full album Journeys Will Start...Journeys Will End will be available from April 21. In addition, a second video for the track Dead Men Walking will be available to view.

You can listen to the single on Band Camp here.

You can find out more about the support offered by MND Association here. Or contact their helpline on 0808 802 6262