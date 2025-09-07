After overcoming her own battle with breast cancer Sunderland mum Sarah Hutchinson is taking on the challenge of trekking across the Sahara Desert to raise awareness of the importance of checking for lumps and to raise vital funds for the charity CopaFeel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah was just 27 when in April last year (2024) she found a lump in her breast. She made an appointment with her GP and initially expected to be given the all clear.

Sarah Hutchinson during and after her cancer treatment. | Sarah Hutchinson.

Sarah, now 28, said: “You don’t expect to get breast cancer at 27 and so I thought it would be something else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, I was sent for tests and it turned out to be an aggressive form of breast cancer.”

The Fulwell mum of twins Jude and Nina then embarked on 16 rounds of gruelling chemotherapy between May and October last year (2024) as well have having to undergo surgery for a double mastectomy.

Sarah on one of her training walks. | Sarah Hutchinson.

Sarah said: “It was really difficult as Jude and Nina were only two at the time. I lost all of my hair and the chemo made me feel really unwell.

“Tests also showed I had a genetic mutation which gives me an 85% chance of developing breast cancer. Even though the cancer was in one breast I decided to have a double mastectomy as there was a high chance of the cancer developing in my other breast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also have a mutation which puts me at increased risk of ovarian cancer and so I’ve been advised to have my ovaries removed once I turn 35.”

Despite her difficult health challenges, Sarah has now been cancer free since November (2024) and to mark a year of this significant moment she has decided to take on the challenge of a 100km trek across the Sahara Desert.

The trek is being organised by the breast cancer charity CoppaFeel with TV presenter and I’m a Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher also taking part in the trek.

Sarah said: “We are trekking for five days and will be sleeping in yurts. Giovanna Fletcher is taking part alongside five other celebrities who haven not been named yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With two small children it’s quite hard to find the time to train for the walk. Even though it is taking place in November the temperatures during the day could be as high as 35 degrees Celsius.

“We fly into Marrakech before being transported into the desert. I am a bit nervous but after what I’ve come through in the last year I’m confident I will complete the challenge.”

Sarah has set up a JustGiving page, but equally important to her is raising vital awareness of the importance of women checking their breasts “whatever your age”.

She said: “I didn’t expect to get breast cancer at such a young age but even if you are in your late teens or twenties it’s important that all women check their breasts for any lumps.”