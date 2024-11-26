'I wanted to give something back' says landlady after darts marathon raises over £1,000 for cancer charity
The words of the Jolly Potter pub landlady Leanne Geraldie who at the weekend (November 23) led a 12 hour darts marathon which raised £1030 of vital funds for the charity.
The South Hylton based pub’s darts team were joined by regulars in taking to ochie at 9am and didn’t finish playing until 9pm.
Leanne said: “It was an absolute amazing day and great to beat our target of £1,000. It was a fabulous atmosphere and the best day I have had since taking over the pub in March.
“We had had people visiting the pub throughout the day, putting money into the donation buckets, cheering us on and even having a game of darts.”
Macmillan provides specialist healthcare, information and financial support to patients and their families following a cancer diagnosis.
Leanne added: “Everyone taking part in the competition has been affected by cancer, either suffering from it themselves or loved ones.
“Macmillan provides huge support to not only the person with cancer but also their family and friends.
“We just wanted to give something back for all the help we have received.”
You can still donate to the cause via the Macmillan fundraising webpage.
