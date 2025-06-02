I wanted to do something to help says Sunderland man after completing 100 mile challenge for Prostate Cancer Research
Throughout the month of May, Philip, 56, would pull on his walking boots after work to take on a range of walks around Sunderland to raise vital funds for research to help tackle what is the most common type of cancer in the UK.
Philip, from Pennywell, said: “There is so much in the news at the moment about people suffering from prostate cancer and I wanted to do something to help. Prostate cancer kills more men than breast cancer kills women, and so hopefully some of the money raised will help to find better treatments.”
Philip smashed his initial target of £250 to raise a whopping £1,155 for the charity.
However, for Philip the walk was about more than just raising money.
He added: “I also wanted to raise awareness about the importance of men going and getting tested for prostate cancer. Sometimes there are no symptoms and people don’t know until it’s too late.
“I’m 56 and so I’m going to make an appointment with my GP and get myself tested.”
