“I want to help provide support to allow the family to concentrate on his care” - the words of Jade Wilson, a friend of the family of Frankie Burton after the 10-year-old schoolboy has been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a bid to take the pressure of the family and provide Frankie with “treats to make this time more bearable”, family friend Jade Wilson has set-up a GoFundMe page.

Frankie Burton. | Burton family.

Frankie began to feel unwell at the end of June (2025) after developing a cough and shortness of breath. He was initially treated for a chest infection and prescribed antibiotics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after returning with his mother Nadine to see his GP, the doctor said he couldn’t hear any air going into Frankie’s left lung and so he was immediately sent to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Nadine’s best friend Jade said: “They did an X-ray and found Frankie had a tumour which had caused his left lung to collapse and was also putting pressure on the other organs in his body.

“After further tests, the doctors discovered that the tumour had spread from his blood and Frankie was diagnosed with leukaemia.”

Following the diagnosis, Frankie was transferred to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he has undergone a gruelling bout of chemotherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade, who lives next door to Frankie in Humbledon, said: “The prognosis for Frankie is that his cancer is treatable and the tumour in his lung has shrunk by 95%. However, the doctors are more concerned about the leukaemia. He needs to undergo a six month course of intensive chemotherapy followed by two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy to ensure the cancer is kept at bay.”

Following the diagnosis Nadine’s partner and Frankie’s step-dad has had to take unpaid time off work to help take care of Frankie’s care needs, medical appointments as well as looking after Frankie’s younger brother.

Jade said: “I decided to set-up the GoFundMe page to take the pressure off the family. Frankie’s treatment is going to be a long-term process and I want to help provide support to allow the family to concentrate on his care.

“Any money raised can also help to provide whatever treats Frankie needs to lift his spirits during this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GoFundMe page has already raised over £4,000 but further donations are welcome to support Frankie and his family.

Jade added: “Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in reducing the stress they are facing and allowing them to focus on what matters most—Frankie’s recovery.”