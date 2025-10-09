A man who lost his sight at the age of nine is looking to make Team GB for the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles and is asking for the help of people from Sunderland to make his dream come true.

Dan English, 34, was just seven-years-old and when he lost his sight in his left eye and nine when he lost his sight all together.

Dan English, 34, is targeting the 2028 Paralympics. | Dan English

Dan, who lives in Washington, said: “I was born with a genetic condition which meant my sight started to deteriorate to the point where by the age of nine I was totally blind.”

Despite this, Dan has always been a keen sportsman and represented England and Great Britain in blind football, including in the 2012 London Paralympics.

However, after retiring from football two years ago, Dan was left with a void in his life.

He said: “All of my friends were part of the England and Great Britain football squads and after I retired I just felt so isolated.”

Dan decided to take up Judo and now trains at the Tees Valley Judo Club.

Dan in competitive action. | Dan English

Despite having only been competing for two years Dan has already been selected for the England and Great Britain development squads to compete in events in Egypt and Brazil.

He finished fifth at the Egypt event and moved up to 12th in the world rankings and now has his sights firmly set on LA 2028.

Dan said: “I’m now within touching distance of breaking into Team GB’s national judo squad.

“The next 12 months are critical. With the right support, I can solidify my position and build a foundation for LA 2028.

“To compete at this level I need to raise £12,000 to cover international and domestic travel to ranking events, coaching and training camps, accommodation at events as well as equipment and nutrition support.

“This journey is about more than medals. It’s about showing what’s possible when the world doesn’t see your potential - but you pursue it anyway.

“I want to prove that disability doesn’t define limits, and inspire young athletes facing adversity.”

To help raise funds, Dan has set up a GoFundMe page but is also appealing to local businesses for possible sponsorship.

If you are a local business owner who would like to help Dan in his quest then email him at [email protected]

We will also be happy to publicise any business which supports Dan.