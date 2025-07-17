The local community has rallied around the family of a young man who tragically took his own life with people paying an emotional tribute to the much loved brother and son.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam was just 25 when he took his own life and people in the local community who know his family have set up a GoFundMe page to “take some financial worries away from this beautiful family at such and difficult and heart-breaking time”.

25-year-old Sam who has sadly passed away. | Contributed

Included in the GoFundMe post was an emotional tribute from Sam’s older brother Luke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke said: “My handsome intelligent baby brother took his own life yesterday, even though he was so loved by his family and friends.

“He was my rock through the tough times and always made me laugh. I hope whatever pain he was in he can finally rest now.”

As well as raising funds to support Sam’s family the post is also hoping to raise awareness of men’s mental health.

According to the North East charity Anxious Minds, suicide is the biggest killer in men under 50, with around three quarters of suicides committed by males.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke added: “I want everyone to know the pain this has left in our family and I never want anyone else to go through this.

“I want to make sure our Sam will live on by raising awareness of mental health.”

The GoFundMe post was set up by Alicia James who said: “We are setting up this GoFundMe page on behalf of a wonderful mam who has suddenly and tragically lost her beloved son Sam.

“Sam was 25 years old and had his whole life ahead of him. He was so loved by his family and friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One poster who donated to the cause said: “Thinking of you all at this difficult time. My sympathy and thoughts are with you all.”

The GoFundMe page has already raised over £5,000 for the family, but further donations are welcomed.

If you are struggling with your mental health and would like to get support you can contact the mental health charity Mind on 0300 102 1234.

You can also contact the Samaritans on their 24 hour helpline on 116 123.