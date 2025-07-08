I want people to understand someone living with a stoma is no different to someone without says Jack, 9, after running 60 miles for Colostomy UK
Jack, from Shotton Colliery, was fitted with a stoma bag in January 2022 after having his bowel removed following suffering intestine complications.
Each year since having the bag fitted, selfless Jack has completed a challenge to raise money for the Colostomy UK, raise awareness of the condition, and most importantly, prove that having a stoma bag doesn’t prohibit you from having a healthy and active life.
Last year (2024) Jack completed a 50 mile triathlon and this year he has run two miles everyday throughout the month of June.
Jack said: “I wanted to show people not to be scared if you have a stoma bag and you can still do lots of things. I do these challenges to show you can do anything you put your mind to and don’t be afraid.”
After setting up his own JustGiving page Jack has raised a whopping £1,170 for the charity. Jack raised £600 of his total after completing a six mile run whilst at a football tournament in Flamingo Land with his brother representing Shotton Colts.
Commenting on Jack’s fundraising exploits, his mother Zoe Dale, 29, said: “Jack’s going through his own challenges at the moment and we are very proud of what he has done.
“He has his own health challenges yet still wants to raise awareness and help other people. I think what has done is incredible.”
Colostomy UK provides support for “anyone impacted by any kind of stoma or stoma surgery”.
You can still donate to Jack’s cause via his JustGiving page.
