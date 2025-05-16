I view them as extended family - care leavers react to Ofsted judgement

Durham County Council has been graded as Outstanding for the support it provides for children living in care.

The judgment is an upgrade on the Council’s previous judgement of good in 2022.

Inspectors described how children are at the heart of everything the service does which has led to “the development of highly effective services that are having a lasting impact on the lives of many children, particularly children in care and care leavers”.

Staff and care leavers celebrating their outstanding Ofsted rating. | Durham County Council

The report highlighted the influence and participation that children have in development of the service, with senior and political leaders listening and learning from children, staff and carers.

Inspectors said: “This has resulted in the creation of a culture where children and the workforce come first, leading to an outward-facing and innovative service that is meeting the needs of children and families to a high standard.”

Children leaving care told inspectors they have strong and caring relationships with workers and view them as extended family.

Ofsted also highlighted the emotional well-being offer that has been shaped and influenced by care leavers themselves.

This includes the Next Venture Fund, an annual budget going directly to a group of care leavers to help them develop areas of the service.

The fund has been used to introduce 'well-being bags' for care leavers, monthly craft sessions and well-being walks. The care leavers group told inspectors how much they valued this level of connection, and the trust leaders have in them to manage their own service budget.

Following the judgement, director for children and young people's services John Pearce said: "We are absolutely delighted to have been rated as outstanding and to read the overwhelmingly positive things highlighted by inspectors in the report.

"As a local authority and the 'corporate parent' of children and young people in County Durham, we strive to put those we support at the heart of what we do and shape the delivery of our services around their needs and outcomes.

“We're pleased that this work has shone through during the inspection, and we will continue to work hard for our children and young people."