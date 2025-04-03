An award-winning engineer from Sunderland has been drawing on her STEM skills for some unusual builds on a national TV show.

Jenny Olsen, from Ryhope, was handpicked to appear on the Masters of Reinvention series on free streaming service U.

Jenny, second from right, with the team from Masters of Reinvention | Jenny Olsen

The six-part series sees Dr Shini Somara turn to back copies of Practical Mechanics magazine - once the bible of British inventors - and challenges a dream design team to reinvent its vintage blueprints for the 21st century.

Each week, Dr Shini works with a diverse range of engineers, crafters and gadgeteers to bring the designs to life - with Jenny chosen for her mechanical engineering background.

A lecturer at Newcastle University, Jenny specialises in designing medical devices such as prosthetics and implants, but the show gave her the chance to turn her hand to building an air raid shelter and pedal powered washing machine as well as an aluminium boat and sidecar.

Jenny built an air raid shelter as part of the show | Jenny Olsen

In 2021, Jenny’s life-changing work on prosthetic limbs saw her named in the “Top 50 Women in Engineering: Engineering Heroes” by the Women’s Engineering Society (WES).

And the former Ryhope Junior School pupil, who went on to be home schooled by her mum, said it’s been great to utilise her skill set differently.

“As an engineer and a lecturer, I’ve been very fortunate to have learned lots of practical skills, but I often don’t get to put them to use outside of my hobbies,” she explained.

“Being part of the Masters of Reinvention cast gave me an amazing opportunity to be creative and get hands on, whilst learning lots too! I had a fantastic time.

The show is part of UKTV free streaming service | UKTV

“I’d never dreamed that I’d be able to build a boat or an air-raid shelter – being part of an amazing team made it possible. Working with Dr. Shini Somara is always a joy; she consistently champions the voices of those who have been marginalised in the STEM community, and she’s always keen to get stuck in.”

Jenny added: “On top of that, I got to meet some fantastic makers and engineers, and AirTV were great fun to work with.

“The filming days were very long, and being in a remote airfield certainly came with its challenges – if we ran out of materials or needed an extra tool, a round trip to acquire the missing item took ages.

“We had to be very creative, it really felt in the spirit of the show – repurposing and reusing where possible. We were all ‘borrowing’ bits from each other’s leftover materials.”

*Masters of Reinvention is airing on U&Yesterday and is available on free streaming service U.