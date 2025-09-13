I turned my back on Dubai and got married at my work place instead

Lee and Lucy | Photo by Fusco Media

A Durham bride turned her back on Dubai to tie the knot at her workplace instead.

Like most bridal couples, Lucy Carter and new husband, Lee, from Cassop, explored every option for their June nuptials, from the exotic Arab Emirates, to destinations closer to home.

Lee and Lucy | Photo by Fusco Media

But fitting the plans around her workmates’ varied work rotas was proving tricky – so the solution was obvious: hold the wedding at work.

And, for 31-year-old Lucy, that workplace was Bowburn Hall Hotel, on the outskirts of Durham city – where she is weddings and events manager.

“People thought we were mad getting married where I’ve worked for the past 12 years,” said Lucy. “But it meant all my friends at the hotel could be part of the day, even if they were working.

“And I simply couldn’t find anywhere I liked as much.”

Built in the 1920s, Bowburn Hall has been described as a stately home in miniature and is renowned for its grounds.

The happy couple | Picture by Fusco Media.

Not only did Lucy and Lee hold their wedding at Bowburn but Lucy also called on the suppliers she recommends to other couples, to provide everything from photography to flowers.

“The reason we recommend suppliers to couples wanting to get married at Bowburn is because we know they are superb at what they do,” said Lucy. “So there was no question Lee and I would use anyone else.

“And the whole day was just perfect. The weather was glorious and the gardens and the whole hotel looked just like a film set.

“But the best bit – as I know every couple says – was having all our friends – and my workmates – there.”