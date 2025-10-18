A spectacular sea of red and white heralded the opening of Sunderland’s newest landmark.

It’s been one of the most-anticipated features of the multi-million pound Riverside development, which is changing the face of Sunderland, and Keel Crossing finally opened for day-to-day use today, October 18.

Keel Crossing opened officially today | Sunderland City Council

There was a whole host of fun activities in Keel Square before the newest River Wear crossing, for pedestrian and cycle use, opened.

It was followed by a lively fan parade led by This Is Wearside as they painted the town red and white ahead of SAFC’s clash with Wolves, with Leader of Sunderland City Council, Cllr Michael Mordey, hailing it as a “momentous occasion for Sunderland.”

Spanning 260m and standing 30m above the river, the £31million bridge extends the Keel Line which runs through Keel Square.

Tens of thousands of fans made their way across the new bridge | Sunderland City Council

Standing in the shadow of Wearmouth Bridge, which was built in 1927 to support the growing volume of traffic moving through the city, Keel Crossing was constructed by VolkerStevin and has been making its way across the Wear for the past two years.

It shaves around 15 minutes off the journey time from the city centre to Sheepfolds and plays a key role in improving connectivity between the north and south sides of Riverside Sunderland, which has been hailed as one of the UK’s most ambitious regeneration projects.

TV architect and proud Sunderland ambassador, George Clarke, has previously praised the bridge as “better than Wembley Way.”

There was plenty of entertainment in Keel Square | Sunderland City Council

Cllr Mordey said: “This is such a significant and momentous occasion for Sunderland, as we open up a new connection that will bring both sides of the Wear together.

“We’ve driven this project as a council. We’ve delivered something that will become part of Sunderland people’s ritual – generations walking together to the Stadium of Light on a matchday like today’s to cheer on a club that means so much to Sunderland people.

“This is a real symbol of our ambition as a council. It’s bringing communities together, connecting parts of the city that have felt disparate, and delivering a city centre we can all be proud of.”

How did Keel Crossing get its name?

After a shortlist was created by community groups following hundreds of public suggestions, three final names of Keel Crossing, Wear Crossing and Beacon Bridge were put to the public vote, with Keel Crossing taking the most votes.

The name is a tribute to Sunderland’s proud shipbuilding heritage.

Chosen by more than 55% of residents, the name honours the keel, the backbone of a ship, and reflects the city’s rich maritime past along the River Wear – once one of the world’s most productive shipbuilding hubs.