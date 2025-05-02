Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“I enjoy every day of my life and I think the secret to living to 100 is not getting married” - the words of centurion and RAF World War II hero Fredrick Ernest Stephenson who yesterday (May 1) celebrated his 100th birthday.

Freddie, as he’s known to family and friends, was celebrating his milestone birthday at the Village Care Home in South Hylton, the same Sunderland suburb into which he was born in 1925.

Freddie celebrating his 100th birthday with his great nieces and nephews. | Andrea Murtha

He started his big day by opening his cards and gifts before being visited by the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Allison Chisnall.

He was joined later in the day by his nephews, nieces, care home residents and friends to enjoy a tea party.

Freddie said: “I had a really great day and everyone made it so special.”

Before moving into the care home two years ago, Freddie would often call into South Hylton Club to enjoy a pint and a game of dominoes, and a few of the regulars he used to meet also joined in his birthday celebrations.

Freddie said: “I told them I would pop in for a few free pints.”

In keeping with his “dry sense of humour”, after opening his card from King Charles, Freddie quipped: “I would have preferred one from the Queen, but thank you anyway.”

Freddie opening his cards, including one from King Charles. | Village Care Home

Freddie joined the RAF in 1942, at the age of 17, and served as ground crew during WWII. He was staunchly proud of his time in the Armed Forces and has played an active role as a member of the Royal British Legion and was the main organiser of the annual South Hylton Remembrance Day parade.

After serving in the RAF for 10 years, he started working as a storeman at Sunderland Forge before later working at Rolls Royce.

Freddie is a keen Sunderland AFC fan and he also used to act as physio for his works football team.

Freddie's birthday cake from his family. | Andrea Murtha

Part of the birthday bash was Freddie’s great niece, Andrea Murtha, who said: “Freddie has always lived in South Hylton, but he travelled all over the world. He is just a real gentleman, always polite and courteous.

“Freddie didn’t have any children, but he is always there for us and gives a smile. He’s still physically fit and I think the secret to his long life is walking.”

The party was arranged by the Village Care Home’s activity coordinator, Kimberley Heads, who organised balloons and banners displaying the milestone number as well as a t-shirt with the message ‘100 years young’.

Kimberley said: “We wanted to make Freddie’s 100th birthday special for him.”