I refused to be invisible and lost 7st to gain my confidence back during Menopause

Weighing nearly 17st and grieving the loss of her dad, Nicola Graham, 54, says the menopause hit her “like a bolt.”

Nicola, before and after as she loses 7stone | Submitted

Determined to take control of her health through good food, regular exercise and without spending a penny on weight loss drugs, Nicola joined her local Slimming World group in Town End Farm Working Mens Club in January 2024.

Now 7st lighter, she’s hoping to inspire others with her lifestyle change and self-belief.

‘Menopause left me feeling invisible’

Nicola before her weight loss | Submitted

Nicola said: “I was completely unprepared for how the menopause affected me – it changed everything. I suddenly felt like I was invisible to the world, my brain was foggy and I was constantly exhausted. The hot flushes and night sweats were relentless – my bedding was never out of the wash.

“Looking back, I sometimes can’t believe my body carried that extra 7st through such a tough time. Taking control of my health with the support of my Slimming World group helped me feel ‘seen’ again.

“My confidence was fading fast. At my lowest point I would enter a meeting room at work with my head down and try to blend into the background, now I stake my place! I feel strong, empowered and I’m so proud of what I’ve achieved.

“Although I’d tried losing weight before, this time I was determined to make a change. I found a Slimming World group locally and my husband Ian agreed to join with me. I lost 5lbs in the first week. That was a lightbulb moment for me,” says Nicola, who works as a Director of Human Resources for a multi academy trust in the North East of England.

The weight crept on

Nicola said: “I’ve struggled with my weight since my late teens, after I stopped competitive swimming. As a child, I used to train for hours every day, but when that ended, my appetite didn’t. I kept eating large portions, and without the exercise to balance it, the weight crept on.

“By my early twenties, I was wearing size 20 clothes and had accepted being the ‘larger than life’ friend even though inside, I felt anything but.

“My knees and hips ached constantly and I spent eight months on crutches after surgery to repair cartilage damage. I was also on medication for high blood pressure, as any strenuous activity triggered prolonged palpitations which terrified me.

“After losing my dad in December 2023, Ian and I made a spontaneous decision to get married and, in September 2024, we had our dream Mamma Mia-style wedding in a whitewashed chapel on a tiny private island in Kos.

“I’d always hoped for a family of my own, but after several rounds of fertility treatment, it wasn’t meant to be. I had no diagnosed conditions, but being significantly overweight may have affected my chances. Today, I feel incredibly lucky to have three amazing stepchildren through Ian, who’s been by my side every step of our Slimming World journey. Together, we’ve lost 12st.”

Support of others helped me achieve my goals

Nicola is proving an inspiration to others | Submitted

Nicola says: “Losing my dad was one of the main motivators to join Slimming World. He’d be so proud at what I’ve achieved and how much healthier I am today. I’ve gone from a size 20 to a size 10. Since losing weight I successfully completed the summit of Catbells in the Spring of 2025. Something I have always wanted to do.

“I’ve learnt that I need the support of others around me to help maintain my focus and give me encouragement. I have found that at Slimming World. I love my group, we support each other both in group and through our Facebook page.

“I also know now that I need the accountability for me, my group and my Consultant Vicky who’s been such a star throughout. Vicky invests so much time and energy into everyone, I feel I owe it to her to be successful too, not just to myself.”

Although Nicola started to experience the perimenopause at 52 and the average age that women reach the menopause in the UK is 51, this can vary and for some women it can be much earlier.

For women experiencing symptoms, it can have a big impact on relationships, work and it can be especially challenging if you’re trying to lose weight.

Vicky Robson runs the Town End Farm Working Mens Club in Sunderland and is Nicola’s Consultant. She says: “Nicola is a true inspiration to everyone in our group. Her incredible 7st weight loss during the menopause shows what’s possible with determination and support.

“She’s living proof that you can take control of your health at any stage of life – and do it without relying on weight loss drugs. We all feel proud to know Nicola and I feel privileged to have played a small part in helping her rediscover the fabulous woman she’s always been.”

Nicola attends the Town End Farm Working Mens Club in Sunderland on Saturday mornings run by Consultant Vicky Robson. To find out more about Vicky’s groups, running on Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Wednesday at 9.30am or Saturday mornings at 8am and 9.30am, call Vicky on 07496 968689.